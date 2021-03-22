Enter Here

iHEARTMEDIA's CLEVELAND cluster has agreed to a 10 year lease for new office and studio space in downtown CLEVELAND. The lease with K&D GROUP will move the stations from their present home in the suburban INDEPENDENCE area to a street level facility with 11 studios, eight booths, and five conference rooms at 668 EUCLID AVENUE, where the stations will move by the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to return our broadcast and digital operations to the heart of our city,” said iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND Pres. KEITH HOTCHKISS. “Connecting our influencers, marquee talent and operation staff with the downtown business district will further drive the passion to serve the community we all call home.”

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND ALLIANCE Pres./CEO JOE MARINUCCI said, “We are delighted that iHEARTMEDIA will be locating their regional headquarters in downtown CLEVELAND, bringing 100 communication and technology jobs to the 668 BUILDING and the EUCLID AVENUE HISTORIC DISTRICT."

K&D GROUP Pres. DOUG PRICE said, “We are so excited that iHEARTMEDIA has decided to return to downtown CLEVELAND after many years, and that they have chosen our 668 BUILDING as their new home."

The cluster includes Active Rock WMMS, News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE, Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM), Country WGAR, Hip Hop WAKS-HD2-W291BV (REAL 106.1), News WMMS-HD2-W256BT (BIN 99.1), Sports WARF-A (FOX SPORTS 1350 THE GAMBLER), Classic Hits WMJI (MAJIC 105.7), and Adult Hits WHLK (106.5 THE LAKE).

