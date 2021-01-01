Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MARCH 15-21 showed downloads flat from the previous week and down 1% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from MARCH 8, 2020 to MARCH 14, 2021 was 0% for Arts, -17% for Business, +22% for Comedy, -18% for Education, -12% for History, -4% for News, -9% for Science, -6% for Society & Culture, -6% for Sports, and +41% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was -1% for Arts, -2% for Business, +2% for Comedy, +2% for Education, -6% for History, +1% for News, -2% for Science, -1% for Society & Culture, +4% for Sports, and +5% for True Crime.

