March 22nd-April 2nd

Alternative/Indie Rock Internet station Y-NOT RADIO/PHILADELPHIA tips off its long-running tradition of the “MODERN ROCK MADNESS.” This year, Y-NOT broke down the tournament into four global brackets: U.S. vs. Canada vs. U,K, vs. The Rest -- 64 Bands. 2 Weeks of Fierce Competition from MARCH 22nd-APRIL 2nd.

Y-NOT RADIO Owner JOSH LANDOW said, "One of our favorite things to do every year is to totally rip off the NCAA tournament, pitting our favorite bands against each other and making our listeners decide who moves on in each round. This year, since we haven't actually been able to go anywhere, we wanted to at least feel like we were taking a trip with bands competing from all over the world, with brackets regionalized to THE U.S., CANADA, THE U.K., and everywhere else (AUSTRALIA, FRANCE, SWEDEN, ICELAND, etc...). Over the next two weeks, many will play, only one will win Y-NOT RADIO'S MODERN ROCK MADNESS!"

Last year's champion was SPOON. Check out the MODERN ROCK MADNESS 2021 Bracket here.



« see more Net News