Barnas

HUBBARD RADIO WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL has added BRIAN BARNAS as Promotions Dir. BARNAS was previously with ENTERCOM/CHICAGO, where he was the Brand and Activation Manager for Country WUSN (US99) and Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS). Prior to that, he was the Promotions Manager for those stations.

“So excited to have someone of BRIAN’s experience join the team in WEST PALM BEACH," said WIRK PD BRUCE LOGAN. "We are building something special at WIRK, and his energy is exactly what we were looking for!”

"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity to work with the amazing team at HUBBARD RADIO," said BARNAS. "We’re going to take WIRK-FM to new heights."

Added Dir./Marketing BETH STIBAL, “I am excited to have BRIAN join our team. His energy, knowledge of the new Country format and exceptional talents will lend themselves well to the exciting promotions and marketing campaigns that we have planned for NEW COUNTRY 103.1."

« see more Net News