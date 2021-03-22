Ford

RADIO WORKFLOW makes changes in leadership, CEO FLETCHER M. FORD, Director of Sales ROBERT MASCHIO, and Director of Product SHANE ZAMMIT. FORD joined RADIO WORKFLOW in 2020 as a partner. RADIO WORKFLOW has expanded its sales and support offices in BILLINGS, MT, DAVENPORT, IA, NEW JERSEY, and AUSTRALIA for its browser-based traffic, billing platform, and the upcoming MyRadioDeals.com.

ROBERT MASCHIO commented on the changes, “I am very excited about the staff additions and the growth of the company. It’s exciting to bring on FLETCHER, his expertise in Radio and customer relationship building are second to none! He will definitely be a valuable asset to our company.”

SHANE ZAMMIT added, “My dream has always been to bring RADIO WORKFLOW to more broadcasters across the globe, and these changes put us much closer to that goal."

FLETCHER M. FORD reflected, “I am very excited and proud to work with SHANE and BOB every day. They each have a level of commitment that is often overlooked in business. We all share a common goal, that goal is quite simple. Make the tools for broadcasters represent the real-world situation in which our industry is typically slow to adapt, apply, and execute change.”

