Remembering JT Gray

EARL JT GRAY, the longtime owner of NASHVILLE's iconic THE STATION INN concert venue, passed away on SATURDAY, MARCH 20th at the age of 75. He was inducted into the BLUEGRASS MUSIC HALL OF FAME in 2020. His death comes less than a week after GRAY made an appearance as a presenter on the GRAMMY AWARDS, announcing the nominees and winner in the Best Country Album category.

The venue shared the news of his passing on its FACEBOOK page, writing, "JT was known for his work in the Bluegrass music community as a Bluegrass musician and club owner, thoughtfully raising THE STATION INN as a home for musicians and fans everywhere. He bought the business in 1981 and established it as a NASHVILLE icon loved by so many throughout the world. JT’s contributions to Bluegrass music cannot be overstated."

According to the post, "THE STATION INN will hold a celebration of life as soon as possible" to honor his memory, with details to be announced on the club's FACEBOOK page. The venue has gone dark TODAY (3/22) in his honor. "But, just as JT would want, we will 'keep the music going'" after that, it announced. Funeral arrangements are being handled by his family privately.

"JT GRAY fostered one of the world’s great musical communities," said KYLE YOUNG, CEO of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM. "In his quiet and modest way, he assured that Bluegrass musicians had a voice and a home at THE STATION INN. JT fathered a family bound not by blood but by the love of creation. We at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM are honored that JT allowed us to tell a small part of his story in our exhibit, 'THE STATION INN: Bluegrass Beacon.' His legacy is one of kindness, inclusion, and fundamental, unwavering decency."

ROUNDER RECORDS, OH BOY RECORDS and NASHVILLE venue THE BLUEBIRD CAFE are among the many posting tributes to GRAY on their social media pages.

Rest In Peace JT. What a contribution you made to our community, our city, our culture https://t.co/W2WJtcZ4nC — Oh Boy Records (@ohboyrecords) March 21, 2021

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of JT Gray. We share the sorrow everyone in the Nashville music community is feeling. The Station Inn is a landmark in Nashville & JT was the heart and soul of that place. When JT spoke, you listened. He was most definitely one of a kind. https://t.co/cnxAJNLihf — The Bluebird Cafe (@BluebirdCafeTN) March 22, 2021

