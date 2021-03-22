New Deal

Multi-GRAMMY® award-winning artist, LINDA RONSTADT has sold her recorded music assets to IRVING AZOFF’s new company, ICONIC ARTISTS GROUP. RONSTADT, her manager, JOHN BOYLAN and her personal assistant, JANET STARK and ICONIC will work together to market her catalogue.

RONSTADT won her 11th GRAMMY for Best Music Film for her documentary “LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound of My Voice” during WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH.

“I’m very pleased about this partnership,” said RONSTADT. “It’s extremely gratifying to be in the company of IRVING AZOFF, his team, and his family of great artists, many of whom have been my friends and colleagues for years. It feels like home.”



THE AZOFF COMPANY Chairman/CEO IRVING AZOFF commented, “In 1972 when I arrived in LOS ANGELES to pursue my dreams in the music business, as fate would have it, I soon thereafter became best friends and manager to GLENN FREY and DON HENLEY. Without LINDA RONSTADT and JOHN BOYLAN, there would have never been an EAGLES. We were friends and family and grew up together, and what a ride it has been. The countless tours together with the EAGLES and LINDA and their collaborations are the backbone of the history of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA music. For LINDA and JOHN to entrust us with the honor of furthering her work is one of the most satisfying moments of my career. LINDA’s talent is unparalleled, but her courage and commitment to make important music of many genres is her legacy. We will preserve that legacy for her at all costs. Thank you, LINDA and JOHN. We won’t let you down.”

