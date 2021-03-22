KRS Audio Productions, LLC

Industry veterans KEN HALFORD, ROGER RAMSEY and SHAWN STUDER have launched a full-service production company, KRS AUDIO PRODUCTIONS, LLC. The venture will aide local personalities in their content creation, as well as preserve, curate, and revive audio for special projects and artist estate initiatives. HALPER will lead as CEO/Producer with RAMSEY joining as COO/Engineer and STUDER as CFO/Marketing. The team’s first collaboration will be writing, editing, and engineering work on "Book Of Records," by the late BOB KINGSLEY (NET NEWS 3/19), who HALFORD, STUDER and RAMSEY collectively worked with for more than 60 years.

“I learned so much from my three decades working with BOB," said HALFORD. "He loved local radio and taught all three of us to respect the listeners in the way we presented the end product. It’s with that same spirit that ROGER, SHAWN and I launch our new venture.”

