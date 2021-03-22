Limbaugh

The late RUSH LIMBAUGH's show, currently featuring guest hosts and clips from past LIMBAUGH shows, has found a replacement affiliate in the JACKSONVILLE market, where the show, recently dropped by COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F, has been picked up by CHEASAPEAKE-PORTSMOUTH BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WBOB-A-W266CX (AM 600 & FM 101.1 THE ANSWER) in its customary noon-3p (ET) slot.

“RUSH LIMBAUGH is a pioneering force in broadcasting,” said WBOB GM JONATHAN MCCLELLAN. “He redefined talk radio and shaped the conservative political message for our country. WBOB is excited to add RUSH’s program to our lineup. We value the future of his legacy, and we believe his talented team will drive the momentum of the movement far into the future. We welcome this monumental voice.”

