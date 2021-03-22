Brubaker

ENTERCOM Top 40/Mainstream KAMP (97.1 AMP RADIO)/LOS ANGELES adds JOSH BRUBAKER as afternoon host. KAMP is revamping its lineup with APD/MD YESI ORTIZ moving from afternoons to middays. THE MORNING MESS continues from 6 - 10a and KRYSTAL BEE remains in place from 7p - midnight.

ENTERCOM Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN commented, "JOSH is an upcoming superstar that we’re really excited about adding to our family. His energetic personality and influence on social media will quickly resonate with our audience."

BRUBAKER added, "I am so incredibly excited to join AMP and ENTERCOM. The opportunity to be a part of this amazing brand and do radio in LA is a dream come true. Huge thanks to MICHAEL MARTIN, JEFF FEDERMAN, my agent PAUL ANDERSON and WORKHOUSE MEDIA for being instrumental in making this opportunity a reality."

Prior to joining ENTERCOM, BRUBAKER was on CUMULUS Country WDRQ (93.1 NASH FM)/DETROIT and CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD/DETROIT. BRUBAKER was also CUMULUS/DETROIT Creative Services Director.

