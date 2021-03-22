Brothers Osborne (Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson)

EMI NASHVILLE duo BROTHERS OSBORNE will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of APRIL. Beginning on MONDAY, MARCH 29th and continuing through FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd, JOHN and TJ OSBORNE can be heard sharing personal anecdotes and the latest Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“L.A. is one of our favorite places in the country to hang and play," said JOHN. "It’s been too long since we’ve been in SOCAL [SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA]. It will feel damn good to be back, even if it’s only thru the speakers of your radio.”



“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the BROTHERS OSBORNE on this," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "They have such a loyal following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and I know our listeners will be thrilled to hear them back on the station each day.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

« see more Net News