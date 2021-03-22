Dillon

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q)/HOUSTON has added COREY DILLON as midday host. He will make his debut on THURSDAY, MARCH 25th from 10a-3p. DILLON was most recently afternoon talent at HUBBARD RADIO Country KNUC (THE NEW 98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE, until he departed last APRIL (NET NEWS 4/20/20). Prior to KNUC, DILLON was the evening air personality at ENTERCOM Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON from 2016-2018. Before landing at KILT, he handled nights at Top 40 XHTZ (Z90)/SAN DIEGO and Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON, VT.

Former KKBQ APD/MD and midday host CHRISTI BROOKS transferred to Country sister KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO as Dir./Branding & Programming last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 10/20/20).

“I’m so excited to have a dynamic talent like COREY join the 93Q family," said CMG/HOUSTON Dir./Operations JOHNNY CHIANG. "There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be a hit with our team and our audience."

“I’m honored at the opportunity to join an incredible station in the #1 Country [music] market and be welcomed into the CMG family,” said DILLON. “I love this city, I love the listeners here. There's no better place to work in Country music. I am so excited to be back in HOUSTON!"

