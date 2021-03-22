Debuts This Fall

EMMIS News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS afternoon "HAMMER AND NIGEL" co-host and sister Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS weekly "YOU BET" host JASON HAMMER is adding a TV show on sports betting to his busy schedule.

"ALL INDIANA BETS" will premiere in AUGUST on CIRCLE CITY BROADCASTING CW affiliate WISH-TV/INDIANAPOLIS, with weekly editions on college sports on SATURDAYS, pro sports on SUNDAYS, and the college basketball tournaments in MARCH and APRIL 2022. HAMMER will co-host with comic SCOTT LONG; WISH-TV Entertainment Insider MCKINZIE ROTH will also be featured. The shows will also be distributed as a weekly podcast on the ALL INDIANA PODCAST NETWORK.

CIRCLE CITY Pres./CEO DUJUAN MCCOY said, “WISH-TV is committed to creating more unique programming and because of the growing popularity in sports betting, this new show is designed with HOOSIERS in mind. ’ALL INDIANA BETS’ will give sports betting enthusiasts in INDIANA more information and expert insights to make better wagering decisions on their favorite INDIANA teams.”

