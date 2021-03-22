Two Days Left To Register

There are less than two days left to register for the next installment of COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB)'s CRS360 Webinar series, "CRS 2021 Research Presentation: A Closer Look," set for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24th at 1p (CT). The webinar will focus on the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR Research project conducted by NUVOODOO and presented by the company's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS during last month's "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." The research focused on how Country listening habits may have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the "new normal" for the Country music industry means. The webinar will be moderated by BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, who also chairs the CRB Research Committee.

Only a limited number of slots remain, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign up here. The full video presentation, along with all accompanying materials, are available to all CRS2021 attendees on at the on-demand page of CRSVirtual2021.com.

Upcoming CRS360 webinars will also offer more recaps and deeper analysis of CRS 2021 sessions, including "Talk Data To Me," "Talent Loving Coaching," "Reinventing Yourself" and more to be announced. View past CRS360 webinars here.

« see more Net News