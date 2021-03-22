WMIL Virtual Panel: International Women's Day

iHEARTMEDIA's WMIL Country (FM-106.1)/MILWAUKEE held a virtual women’s panel in honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY. featuring several women artists including CAM (TRIPLE TIGER RECORDS), LAINEY WILSON (BROKEN BOW RECORDS) and KYLIE MORGAN (EMI NASHVILLE).

Listeners were invited to the event through on-air and online giveaways. Guests joined the virtual panel via ZOOM to hear conversations with the featured artists and were able to ask questions about their careers and gain insight about what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry.

PD QUINN said, “We wanted to do something special with these amazing artists during WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH and extend the INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY celebration. Having these awesome ladies hang out virtually with our listeners and answer their questions about their careers and advice they’ve been given over the years was wonderful to see. This whole month has been extremely rewarding with so much of our focus turning to these talented women who deserve all of the recognition in the world for their hard work.”

