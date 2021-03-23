Roslayn Durant & Judi Marmel 'Women Of Live' Honorees

POLLSTAR and VENUESNOW announced MONDAY (3/22) its 2021 "Women Of Live" honorees, which seek to spotlight excellence, leadership and accomplishment across the live industry.

This year's POLLSTAR honoree is JUDI MARMEL, co-founder and president of LEVITY LIVE, who guides the careers of some of the world’s most successful comedians, including LONI LOVE, WHITNEY CUMMINGS, TAYLOR TOMLINSON, SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO and BERT KREISCHER. Early in 2020 with her clients she pivoted to and helped pioneer drive-in performances.

VENUESNOW’s honoree is ROSALYN DURANT, SVP of WALT DISNEY WORLD OPERATIONS, who oversees ESPN WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS. There, she navigated unchartered waters with the wildly successful NBA “Bubble” Playoffs and MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER finals despite innumerable challenges.

“Women Of Live” honors female industry professionals directly impacting the business of live entertainment and sports, specifically those presenting shows and events, booking and routing tours, and representing and strategizing the live sector for artists, tours and sports across NORTH AMERICA while working to make our industry more equitable, inclusive and diverse. Compiled by the POLLSTAR and VENUESNOW editorial teams with input from the industry, a wide range of criteria was used to narrow down the list such as competence, professionalism, ethics, dedication to their chosen field of endeavor, as well as music genres, individual clients they work with, and what they specifically do, have done, and will do in live entertainment. The list was also informed by, but not tethered to, POLLSTAR’s industry-leading live entertainment data and extensive database of touring histories.

RAY WADDELL, President of Media & Conferences for OAK VIEW GROUP, VENUESNOW and POLLSTAR’s parent company said, "In a year with virtually no live sports and entertainment in the traditional sense, women played a massive role in how this industry adapted and overcame unprecedented challenges. In combining POLLSTAR's 'Women Of Live' with VENUESNOW's legacy 'Women Of Influence' honor, both media platforms are able to fully recognize the broad scope of influence these amazing women are playing in leadership positions across the landscape of our industry. One thing that has not changed is the difficulty in keeping the list to a manageable level as, more than ever, women are leading the way for a new era in sports and live entertainment as barriers to achievement and elevation for women either fall or are ignored."

