Sold

In a deal yet to appear in the FCC databases, DORDT COLLEGE INC. is selling Contemporary Christian KDCR/SIOUX CENTER, IA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for an undisclosed price. The station will flip to EMF's Contemporary Christian K-LOVE satellite format on MAY 15th. GREG GUY of PATRICK COMMUNICATIONS represented the seller in the transaction.

“We are grateful for the good work of KDCR radio and the legacy of Christian radio,” said DORDT COLLEGE Pres. Dr. ERIK HOEKSTRA. “This was a difficult decision, and we are committed to honoring the legacy of KDCR radio as well as the good work of those involved. We will also continue to focus on the DORDT MEDIA NETWORK to provide an excellent broadcasting experience for our constituents.” The school plans to feed coverage of athletic and campus events online.

In filings that did appear in the FCC databases, RADIO BORINQUEN, INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish News-Talk WBQN-A-W221EL/BARCELONETA-MANATI, PR to WIFREDO G. BLANCO-PI for $150,000.

Filing for STAs were ALL CLASSICAL PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. (KQMI/MANZANITA, OR, increased digital sideband levels); CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (WCOA-A/PENSACOLA, FL, reduced tower heights and nighttime pattern at variance with license while repairs are complete and CP application pends to make new tower heights permanent); CCR-ST. GEORGE IV, LLC (KSUB-A/CEDAR CITY, UT, operation at variance from licensed parameters while antenna tuning unit is repaired); BISON MEDIA, INC. (KBIQ/MANITOU SPRINGS, CO, reduced power while transmitter is repaired); and ANDERSON RADIO BROADCASTING, INC. (KKMT/RONAN, MT, emergency antenna with standby transmitter due to antenna heater failure causing damage to antenna and transmission line).

And AUGUSTUS FOUNDATION INC. has applied for a Silent STA for WALQ-A/CARRVILLE, AL due to storm damage to its transmitter.

