Warner Music Group Forms Label Partnership With Tencent Music Entertainment

CHINA's TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (TME) and WARNER MUSIC announced MONDAY (3/22) an expanded multi-year strategic licensing agreement and a joint venture record label, leveraging WARNER MUSIC's global resources and experience in supporting artists’ careers, as well as TME’s massive influence in mainland CHINA’s music and entertainment market. The companies have been working together since their original agreement more than a decade ago.

SIMON ROBSON, President, International, WARNER RECORDED MUSIC, said, “Our collaboration with TME has already delivered tremendous results for local and international artists, and now we’re opening up even more opportunities together. Alongside our increased investment in artist & repertoire (“A&R”) and marketing in Greater CHINA, this renewed and expanded partnership means we can help make our artists impossible to ignore in one of the world’s fastest-expanding music markets.”

CUSSION PANG, CEO of TME, said, “TME and WARNER MUSIC have maintained a strong strategic partnership with deep mutual trust for a long time. We have shared the same passion and vision by closely collaborating on copyright protection, and empowering and protecting artists and their work, while unlocking the intrinsic value of music. This cooperation will be a new industry benchmark for diversified development and value creation in CHINA’s music industry.”

OANA RUXANDRA, EVP, Business Development and Chief Digital Officer, WMG, added, “TME is a true innovator. We’ve developed a great relationship since we started working together more than 10 years ago, based on mutual trust, and have worked together to open new opportunities for artists to engage with fans on a huge scale. I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to renew and expand our partnership and know that our collaboration will help power the growth of the whole digital music market.”

TC PAN, TME’s Group Vice President of Content Cooperation, also added, “Going forward, with our joint exploration of the emerging music market for designated connected devices in mainland CHINA, we will further optimize value in recorded music distribution. Through the new joint venture and other forms of deeper collaboration with WARNER MUSIC, we will seamlessly integrate the premium A&R capability of an international recording company with our vibrant and massive online music ecosystem, to discover unique musical talent and content, and bring unparalleled music experiences to fans as we showcase ‘new generation’ artists to the global music market.”

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

