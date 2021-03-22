Scott

7 MOUNTAINS MEDIA's TOM SCOTT is departing the four-station Country cluster -- WCFT/WRBG/WZBF/WQBG (BIGFOOT COUNTRY)/SELINSGROVE, PA -- after three-and-a-half years as afternoon host and Production Coord. SCOTT is also leaving his morning role at Classic Hits sister WOGA/MANSFIELD, PA. His last day will be FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd.

SCOTT joined 7 MOUNTAINS in 2017 (NET NEWS 11/6/17). Prior to that, he was PD at ERIE, PA-based ERIE RADIO COMPANY. His more than 30-year career includes programming roles with iHEARTMEDIA Country combo WBBI and Classic Country WINR/BINGHAMTON, NY, and the company's WILLIAMSPORT, PA cluster.

"It’s been a challenging year for our business, and I feel it’s time to make a change," said SCOTT. "I’ll be exploring how to best put almost four decades of radio programming and ops experience to use."

Reach him here.

« see more Net News