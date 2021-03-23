Now With Cadence13

Comedian D.L. HUGHLEY's "D.L. HUGHLEY UNCUT" podcast is moving from reVOLVER PODCASTS to CADENCE13.

The show, hosted by HUGHLEY with JASMINE SANDERS, launched last FALL and, other than a break from mid-DECEMBER through late FEBRUARY, has posted weekly. Guests have included FLAVOR FLAV, CHUCK D., Rep. KATIE PORTER (D-CA), JEMELE HILL, ROY WOOD JR., WYNTON MARSALIS, LONI LOVE, PENNSYLVANIA Lt. Gov. JOHN FETTERMAN, and Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA).

