-
'D.L. Hughley Uncut' Moves To Cadence13
March 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Comedian D.L. HUGHLEY's "D.L. HUGHLEY UNCUT" podcast is moving from reVOLVER PODCASTS to CADENCE13.
The show, hosted by HUGHLEY with JASMINE SANDERS, launched last FALL and, other than a break from mid-DECEMBER through late FEBRUARY, has posted weekly. Guests have included FLAVOR FLAV, CHUCK D., Rep. KATIE PORTER (D-CA), JEMELE HILL, ROY WOOD JR., WYNTON MARSALIS, LONI LOVE, PENNSYLVANIA Lt. Gov. JOHN FETTERMAN, and Sen. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA).