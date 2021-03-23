-
Triton Digital Global And U.S. Webcast Metrics Rankers For January Led By iHeart Again
March 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TRITON DIGITAL has released its global and U.S. WEBCAST METRICS RANKERS for NOVEMBER.
iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK remained in the top spot for GLOBAL and U.S. sales for 6a-midnight MONDAY through SUNDAY and U.S. 6a-8p weekdays. As for publishers, iHEARTRADIO led across the board, with PRISA RADIO, NPR MEMBER STATIONS, TALPA RADIO, and RADIO.COM rounding out the GLOBAL top 5 for both weekdays and full weeks, and NPR, RADIO.COM, CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK, and EMF in third through fourth place for weekdays and full weeks.
See the charts here.