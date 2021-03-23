Webcast Metrics

TRITON DIGITAL has released its global and U.S. WEBCAST METRICS RANKERS for NOVEMBER.

iHEARTMEDIA NETWORK remained in the top spot for GLOBAL and U.S. sales for 6a-midnight MONDAY through SUNDAY and U.S. 6a-8p weekdays. As for publishers, iHEARTRADIO led across the board, with PRISA RADIO, NPR MEMBER STATIONS, TALPA RADIO, and RADIO.COM rounding out the GLOBAL top 5 for both weekdays and full weeks, and NPR, RADIO.COM, CUMULUS STREAMING NETWORK, and EMF in third through fourth place for weekdays and full weeks.

See the charts here.

« see more Net News