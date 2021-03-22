Study

A study commissioned by CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE looked at how podcast and social media stars can leverage their brands to create awareness with talk radio listeners when they move into that medium.

The study by MARU/BLUE examined awareness of DAN BONGINO, who was known for his social media and podcast presence and appearances on FOX NEWS CHANNEL before moving into broadcast radio. The results showed that his pre-radio activity resulted in 64% of frequent News-Talk radio listeners showing awareness of his existence and 78% of those aware of him rating him as "excellent/good." Similar awareness (74%) and favorability (70%) showed up among fans of RUSH LIMBAUGH.

As for the effect of airing podcasts on the radio, the study found that, looking at BONGINO and BEN SHAPIRO's podcasts and radio shows, about 40% of their listeners listen only to the podcast, 40% listen only to the radio versions, and 20% said they listened to both in the last month.

A look at the study, promoting WESTWOOD ONE's launch of BONGINO in the noon-3p (ET) weekday slot that LIMBAUGH occupied for decades, is at WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog here.

