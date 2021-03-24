First Hi-Res 24-Bit Streaming Service On Sonos

QOBUZ, a hi-res streaming and download service announced today (3/24) is the first to deliver 24-bit hi-res audio streaming on SONOS. QOBUZ customers will be able to listen to studio-quality music on their SONOS speakers, preserving all of the details and color of original recordings, with the ease of simply pressing play in the SONOS app. Available with the SONOS S2 app, this new integration is one of QOBUZ’s broadest expansions of hi-res streaming support to date.

In 2013, QOBUZ became the first music service to offer 16-bit FLAC streaming on SONOS. Now, it is continuing to expand access to higher- resolution streaming on sONOS by introducing 24-bit streaming, compatible with most products on the SONOS S2 platform, which supports up to 48 kHz/24-bit audio resolution. This new integration builds on QOBUZ’s continued expansion of hardware partnerships, including the addition of hi-res compatible hardware on the ANDROID platform several years ago.

QOBUZ USA Managing Director DAN MACKTA said of the partnership, “QOBUZ has always strived to make the highest quality audio accessible, as people become more interested in better sound. Now, on SONOS devices, we’re making it easy for millions more people to experience the improvement hi-res audio can make.”

RYAN RICHARDS, Dir./Product Marketing at SONOS, added, "Our open platform enables partners to bring the best of their experiences to the SONOS system and our mutual customers. QOBUZ has been at the forefront of high resolution music streaming, and we look forward to customers enjoying their music with the clarity, depth, and room-filling sound of SONOS."

