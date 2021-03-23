Sosa

BLACKBOX AI Founder/CEO JASON J, SOSA has joined FUTURI as CTO. In his new position, SOSA will lead FUTURI’s Product team.

“As FUTURI has increased our focus on AI to deliver content, audience, and revenue growth for our partners, we continue to bring technology specialists with proven track records in AI, enterprise software innovation, and audience engagement,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “JASON SOSA brings a unique perspective and passion for digital transformation and disruptive technology to FUTURI. He’ll be a strong contributor to the growth of both Futuri and our partners.”

“DANIEL and the FUTURI team are the real deal: They’re forward-thinking, creative, nimble, and dedicated to driving real results,” said SOSA. “We share those values, and I’m eager to contribute to taking FUTURI’s suite of innovative solutions to the next level.”

