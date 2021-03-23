A Must-Attend Session

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA is all set for APRIL 21 & 22 and features 18 virtual sessions to help you propel your future and branding into a post-COVID-19 environment by giving you access to some of the best experts and thought leaders on a variety of relevant subjects.

Not only will you have full access to the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT with live streaming on APRIL 21 & 22 across two devices on the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD PLATFORM, you'll have continued uninterrupted access to all of the sessions, the music and so much more on-demand to watch as many times as you'd like.

MusicMaster Humanitarian Awards

Three years ago, MUSICMASTER SCHEDULING launched the MUSICMASTER HUMANITARIAN AWARDS to recognize and celebrate radio’s unique impact in our communities. This year, in the face of a global pandemic, it has become more relevant than ever.

Across the country, broadcasters overcame new challenges to answer the call of their struggling communities. They held fund drives for COVID-relief programs, launched initiatives to support local businesses, connected listeners to local news and resources, uplifted music fans with creative programming and virtual concerts, and became a sounding board and steady companion amidst the chaos.

As we look back on all that was accomplished, MUSICMASTER is again seeking your nominations for this year’s HUMANITARIAN AWARDS. As in previous years, two awards will be given - one to an individual, and one to a company or organization. Winners will be honored during the All Access Virtual Audio Summit on APRIL 21st. We invite you to share your nominations and stories with us. Please send your submissions to AllAccessAudioSummit@AllAccess.com, ASAP.

The Unifying Role Of Diversity & Inclusion

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is very proud to bring you a terrific session designed to bring you up to date on critical importance of diversity inclusion not only in the workplace but all places. This important session takes place WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st.

Low Dough Registrations - Check Out The All Access Audio Summit Agenda Now!

For just $150, only $100 if you are out of work, and free if you bought a registration to WWRS 2020, you will have the opportunity to learn from leading experts and thought leaders from radio, streaming and podcasting from the comfort of your home or office across two devices. Just click here to register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT.

If you can't see the debut of all of these sessions as they are live streamed on APRIL 21 & 22, no worries! Your registration to the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT gives you full access to all of the content for all time ... you can see whatever you missed or want to review some more, over and over again, on-demand, whenever you want.

And now, here is the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT AGENDA!

