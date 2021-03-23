The Offspring's Dexter Holland

THE OFFSPRING have posted a new video, reworking their classic song "Come Out And Play" into the refrain, "You gotta go get vaccinated."

The band's DEXTER and NOODLES took to INSTAGRAM to check in, "You know, every time we get together, we talk about how we can’t wait to get out there and play shows again. And we hear from you guys all the time, letting us know that you can’t wait to go see concerts again too!

"But let’s face it…. live shows aren't gonna happen until you go get vaccinated. So we thought we’d have a little fun with one of our old songs. Check it out!"

