CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer JULIAN CASABLANCAS, which will cover his past and future solo works and various projects including THE VOIDZ.

Throughout his career, CASABLANCAS has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry including DAFT PUNK on “Instant Crush” off their 2013 album, "Random Access Memories." CASABLANCAS co-wrote and performed guitar and lead vocals on the track which has amassed over 300 million streams on SPOTIFY alone. He also stars in the innovative and critically acclaimed music video which has over 400 million views on YOUTUBE.

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVPs TOM DeSAVIA and JEREMY YOHAI, who will jointly work with CASABLANCA and his team, commented, "We are beyond excited that JULIAN has joined CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING. Aside from helping to reclaim and redefine rock 'n' roll for a generation, his ability to move between genres as a writer and performer has worked to cement his reputation as a preeminent creative force in music toda.,"

Added JULIAN's manager BEN GOLDSTEIN, “It’s really great to have CONCORD as the new home for JULIAN’s publishing. With TOM and JEREMY's passion, understanding and credentials, we seem to have found just the right partner for JULIAN and THE VOIDZ.”

CASABLANCAS founded CULT RECORDS, the creative imprint which houses his solo album, "Phrazes For The Young," as well as the experimental rock band THE VOIDZ, formed by JULIAN in 2013. THE VOIDZ released the synth-rock single “Alien Crime Lord” in DECEMBER, 2020, which originally premiered on the new "Grand Theft Auto Online" video game and performed live on "The Tonight Show Starring JIMMY FALLON."

