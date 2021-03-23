DJ Kaz

GARY ANTWON WILLIAMS Urban AC WLLE/RALEIGH, NC, has added "NEW JACK SWING," hosted by DJ KAZ and featuring such artists as KEITH SWEAT, GUY, NEW EDITION, JANET JACKSON, HEAVY D, SWV and more.

The two-hour weekly show is fully produced and sent ready for download. New and classic interview clips of the artist featured on the show and “Time Rewind” segment, featuring stories from behind the music, TV shows, and movies. Pop culture trends from the era, including news, fashion, movies, TV, trivia, and interesting facts about the artist.

Audience interaction with social media, emails, phone calls from “The Party Line,” along with questions and comments.

Target demographics are 35 to 54 women, with more than 13,200 followers on FACEBOOK.

« see more Net News