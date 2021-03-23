Kara Brown

KARA BROWN, a veteran RENO broadcaster and media executive, was named VP/GM of RENO MEDIA GROUP, where she will direct the company’s nine radio stations, social media platforms and all other digital services.

BROWN, who has been RENO MEDIA GROUP’s GSM since last year, will succeed TRICIA GALLENBECK, who is leaving early next month to join her husband in SALEM, OR.



RENO MEDIA GROUP President TOM QUINN commented, “TRICIA was a terrific leader of our company for more than five years and we’ll all miss her. She successfully led the company through an extraordinarily difficult year. We’re very fortunate that KARA is already on board and she’s more than ready for this promotion.”



BROWN, a MONTANA native and graduate of the UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA, began her career at a MONTANA television station and moved to RENO in 1997, working for KTVN-TV before shifting to radio. She was a sales executive and sales manager for RENO MEDIA GROUP, then known as AMERICOM, more than 20 years ago. More recently she was general manager of four RENO stations owned by TIMES SHAMROCK, a 100-year-old newspaper, radio and outdoor company, and when those stations were sold she became a corporate executive for the company overseeing its radio and internet divisions. She later was chief operating officer of RENO’s FOUNDRY ADVERTISING AGENCY, and left that position last year to rejoin RENO MEDIA GROUP.

Said BROWN, “I have always had a deep passion for radio and the success that comes along with the medium. I love TOM QUINN’s forward-thinking nature and RENO MEDIA GROUP is continually enhancing its radio and online products to ensure client success. I feel like I am home.”



Said QUINN, “KARA’s a warm, charismatic person, and our staff seems very excited that she’ll be our new General Manager.”

