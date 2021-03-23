Alfonso Perez-Soto (Photo: WMG)

ALFONSO PEREZ-SOTO has been tabbed as President, Emerging Markets at WARNER RECORDED MUSIC. SOTO will report to WARNER RECORDED MUSIC Pres./International SIMON ROBSON. PEREZ-SOTOS's emerging markets include SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA, the MIDDLE EAST and NORTH AFRICA, INDIA and SOUTH ASIA, the EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN and EASTERN EUROPE. Those markets represent 3.2 billion people or about 40% of the WORLD's population.

WARNER MUSIC intends to increase its A&R presence in these emerging markets through artist signings and label partnerships.

ALFONSO PEREZ-SOTO commented, "I’m super proud to take on this new role and truly excited by its scope. I want to unlock huge opportunities for artists from the diverse tapestry of countries that we classify as emerging markets. I’ll work round the clock to build a global stage for them to stand on, connecting them with fans in their home countries and far beyond. We want to be the partner of choice for every ambitious artist and label from GDANSK to CAPE TOWN, from DAKAR to DHAKA."

SIMON ROBSON added, "ALFONSO is a force of nature who will always go the extra mile for our artists and seizes exciting and innovative opportunities. The increasing connectivity of music fans in emerging markets is opening doors for artists worldwide, but the huge volume of music on streaming services means that, more than ever, they need a partner who can help them cut through and find an audience. We believe that these markets are set to be ever more culturally influential as the music market becomes more global in the years to come."

PEREZ-SOTO first joined WARNER MUSIC in 2005 as VP/Business Development for LATIN AMERICA and US Hispanic Markets, while later serving as SVP/Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer for Emerging Markets. In 2018, he was named as EVP/Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

