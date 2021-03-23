Now On In Birmingham

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO is expanding again, adding DAB coverage in BIRMINGHAM, the U.K.'s second largest city. The station, based in LONDON, is also heard on DAB in SURREY, MANCHESTER, and GLASGOW.

CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’ve wanted to expand to BIRMINGHAM for some time now. We’ve been waiting for space on the digital transmitter multiplex there and as soon as the opportunity arose for further expansion, we grabbed it.

“Our mission is to help people discover and choose podcasts from the millions available using that most trustworthy of media -- radio. We’ve had an incredible first year and we have plans to grow even more both in the UK and internationally in the next 12 months.”

