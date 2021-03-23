Sannemann

BENZTOWN is hosting a weekly CLUBHOUSE room for discussion of radio imaging and production. The room will be held weekly, starting this THURSDAY (3/25) at noon (ET).

CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, who will lead the discussions, said, “Our goal is to give the radio imaging community, audio enthusiasts and VO talent a platform to discuss, interact and learn from each other. For over 10 years, BENZTOWN has created a forum for audio professionals to share their knowledge and innovations in the space through the BENZTOWN Blog, and through panels, webinars, workshops and talks. To me, CLUBHOUSE is a great platform to deepen those conversations and connections for audio pros, as it supports what audio does naturally: connect through real conversations! It is no highlight or show reel, it is real people, real stories, real connections. We invite everyone who is interested to join us!”

