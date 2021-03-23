Daily News Update

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP CBS affiliate KOIN-TV/PORTLAND has launched a daily news update podcast.

"THE DAILY 6" is available at 7:15a (PT) weekdays and includes a rundown of "six things you need to know" each morning. The show was created by KOIN "AM EXTRA" co-host EMILY BURRIS and KOIN PODCAST NETWORK Exec. Producer IAN COSTELLO. The show debuted with a soft launch last week in advance of the official unveiling on MONDAY (3/22).

COSTELLY said, “EMILY and I are looking forward to providing our listeners important information every day and I am looking forward to introducing new audiences to the KOIN PODCAST NETWORK with this new show.”

