-
KOIN-TV/Portland Launches Daily News Update Podcast
March 23, 2021 at 7:03 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP CBS affiliate KOIN-TV/PORTLAND has launched a daily news update podcast.
"THE DAILY 6" is available at 7:15a (PT) weekdays and includes a rundown of "six things you need to know" each morning. The show was created by KOIN "AM EXTRA" co-host EMILY BURRIS and KOIN PODCAST NETWORK Exec. Producer IAN COSTELLO. The show debuted with a soft launch last week in advance of the official unveiling on MONDAY (3/22).
COSTELLY said, “EMILY and I are looking forward to providing our listeners important information every day and I am looking forward to introducing new audiences to the KOIN PODCAST NETWORK with this new show.”