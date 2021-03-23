YEA NETWORKS’ “THE KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW” is getting in on the hot market for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) with the release of a series of limited-edition digital cards depicting the five members of the show's cast, J-SI CHAVEZ, KELLIE RASBERRY, BIG AL MACK, ANA CASTILLEJOS, and PART-TIME JUSTIN. The digital collectibles with animated drawings of the cast members and digital autographs are available at MINTABLE.APP and are being priced at $100 for each NFT, with proceeds foing to the KIDD'S KIDS charity.



CHAVEZ said, “When we saw that BEEPLE’s NFT artwork sold for $69 million, and KINGS OF LEON sold more than $2 million in albums, we figured we could at least get $100 for our charity. But if someone wants to pay $69 million too, we'd take that as well. Just Venmo it directly to J-SI CHAVEZ.”



RASBERRY added, “I love the artist’s rendition of me, but I still have no idea what an NFT is.”

