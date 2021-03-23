Weekly Law News Roundup

BLOOMBERG LAW has debuted its latest podcast, this one a weekly roundup of the big legal news stories of the week. "ON THE MERITS," which posted its first formal episode on MARCH 2nd, is hosted by DAVID SCHULTZ.

"ON THE MERITS lets listeners hear from our reporters and editors as well as leading voices across the legal profession," said BLOOMBERG INDUSTRY GROUP Exec. Editor PAUL ALBERGO. "It's a an easy, accessible, and engaging way to dive deep into the top legal story of the week."

