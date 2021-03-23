Returning Via Westwood One

GABY DUNN's "BAD WITH MONEY," formerly with STITCHER, is joining the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK with the return episode on MARCH 31st.

DUNN said, "At a time when so many people are scared and out of work, I'm thrilled to be able to provide helpful and actionable advice for long-term financial security. Furthermore, BAD WITH MONEY will now sit alongside other like-minded shows on WESTWOOD ONE, where it can reach those who need to hear it most."

“BAD WITH MONEY is highly informative, irreverent, and humorous -- a winning combination and perfect complement to our roster of personal finance shows,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “GABY poses the big questions many are afraid to ask and distills complicated concepts into understandable and solid advice for achieving financial security.”

« see more Net News