New Deal

DCP ENTERTAINMENT has inked an agreement to move its podcasts to the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK, including all past and upcoming podcasts in its portfolio. DCP's podcasts include "SAY THEIR NAME," "TOURE SHOW," "DEMOCRACY-ISH," "MAKE IT PLAIN," and "WOKE AF."



“It is an honor to work with WESTWOOD ONE as we continue to create opportunities for podcasters of color and marginalized communities,” said DCP CEO CHRIS COLBERT. “This partnership will allow us to reach millions of people that have been searching for shows that authentically speak to their lived experiences.”

“At WESTWOOD ONE, we are committed to providing a platform that celebrates all communities with engaging, compelling, and personally relevant content,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “CHRIS and the DCP team have a proven record for creating high-quality, compelling, and informative podcasts. We are proud to introduce their shows to the WESTWOOD ONE audience.”

« see more Net News