Loesch

DANA LOESCH has signed a new multi-year extension with syndicator RADIO AMERICA. LOESCH has hosted "THE DANA SHOW" noon-3p (ET) since 2014 and currently airs on almost 200 statons.



RADIO AMERICA COO MIKE PARADISO said, “We’re excited to continue the explosive growth that DANA’s show has enjoyed over the last few years. DANA has done what few hosts have been able to do, expand the talk format’s audience to make it younger, while still performing very well with the core talk demo. We think she’s uniquely qualified to lead the way during this transitional time in the format."

« see more Net News