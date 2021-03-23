New Offices In Nigeria

Independent music provider ONERPM has opened operations in LAGOS, NIGERIA. ONERPM's LAGOS office joins existing offices in 20 territories globally.

ONERPM Dir./A&R NORTH AMERICA and AFRO-CARIBBEAN MARTIN PRICE commented, "We are pleased to introduce our current AFRICAN roster—which includes FLAVOUR, TIMAYA, LAYCON, ADA EHI, BELLA SHMURDA, REMINISCE, YCEE, UMU OBILIGBO, KCEE to name a few—and will continue adding artists under the direction of country manager OSAGIE OSAREN."

OSARENZ added, "These artists deserve to be heard. The goal is to consistently and innovatively add value to the AFRICAN music industry."

Osagie Osarenz (Photo: Mayor Otu)

