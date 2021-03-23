Johnston (Photo: Kit Wood)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) and THE CADILLAC THREE's JAREN JOHNSTON have struck a new partnership. Through the new venture, JOHNSTON will lend his expertise as a multi-faceted musician to develop new artists as well as artists on BMLG's current roster through in-house projects, A&R and production. The deal also gives BMLG a first look at acts JOHNSTON is developing,

“JAREN is a favorite artist, writer, producer and person," said BMLG Founder/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. "When he rang me up about doing this together it was an immediate 'yes.' He has free rein to go absolutely crazy and I can’t wait to see what he finds.”

“I’ve been part of the BIG MACHINE family for six years," said JOHNSTON, whose band is signed to BMLG's BIG MACHINE RECORDS imprint. "SCOTT has always been a champion of me and my band, THE CADILLAC THREE. This partnership made total sense as yet another creative outlet for me, and I’m excited to be working with him and his team on this new project. I’m stoked to discover, develop and produce some bad ass new talent.”

