25th Anniversary

The KICKER COUNTRY STAMPEDE music festival in TOPEKA, KS will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with a packed lineup spread across four stages. The festival will take place THURSDAY, JUNE 24th through SATURDAY, JUNE 26th at KICKER COUNTRY STAMPEDE festival grounds and feature performances by more than 50 artists including LUKE COMBS, MORGAN WALLEN, RILEY GREEN and more.

In addition to the festival, KICKER COUNTRY STAMPEDE attendees can also enjoy an air show, organized by festival staff alongside VAERUS AVIATION in honor of the festival's 25th anniversary. The show, "Thunder Over The Heartland," will take place next to the festival grounds at the TOPEKA REGIONAL AIRPORT on SATURDAY, JUNE 26th and SUNDAY, JUNE 27th.

“This large-scale air show will be a sensational display of aviation," said VAERUS AVIATION Pres. BROOKS PETTIT. "Spectators of all ages will enjoy this special showcase from the 190th and other NORTH AMERICAN units. VAERUS AVIATION is overjoyed to be able to partner with COUNTRY STAMPEDE to bring TOPEKA its biggest airshow in 30 years.”

