Looking For Carolina's Cutest

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WMKS (HITS 100.3)/GREENSBORO is bustin' brackets with its CAROLINA's CUTEST BABY contest. This contest features the station's baby brackets. All of NORTH CAROLINA's schools have been eliminated from the NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP tournament in INDIANAPOLIS but HITS 100.3's baby brackets are still battling.

You can check out the baby brackets and vote for HITS 100.3's CAROLINA's CUTEST BABY here.

