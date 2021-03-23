New Partnership With Average Joes Entertainment

AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has partnered with TIKTOK comedy duo @The_Real_Regulators to create the new imprint, REGULATORS ENTERTAINMENT. The duo will release their debut mixtape, "In A World Of OSHA Violations," on THURSDAY, APRIL 1st. The project will feature songs from a lineup of AVERAGE JOES' new Country Rap artists including CAMO BRIAN, CHARLIE FARLEY, AUSTIN TOLLIVER, SHELBYKAY, TOMMY CHAYNE, CYPRESS SPRING and J ROSEVELT, interspersed with comedic skits. Skit collaborators include fellow TIKTOK creators @TheyCallMeToby2, @OG_Taco, @SilverbackMel, @Rebel.The.Scum and @Sloowmoee|.

The 13-track mixtape was curated by EDDIE BROWN and BOBBY JOHNSON of @The_Real_Regulators, and incorporates some of their favorite Country Rap songs that resonate with their diverse audience. Pre-order it here.

“We formed this partnership to empower TIKTOK creators like EDDIE and BOBBY to connect our music to their rapidly growing diverse audience," said AVERAGE JOES Head of Business Development NATHAN THOMPSON. "The partnership will also accelerate the reach of the brand."

