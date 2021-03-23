Daniels

Twenty-year Country radio veteran KRIS DANIELS returns to SUMMITMEDIA Country WQNU (Q103.1)/LOUISVILLE, KY for mornings. She previously was MD and morning host at the station. More recently, she was Dir./Music Programming at RADIO DISNEY NETWORK, and in recent weeks has been filling in for MONICA “MO” LUNSFORD as co-host of “The Morning Bull” show at ENTERCOM Country KILT (THE BULL 100.3)/HOUSTON during LUNSFORD's maternity leave.

Prior to joining RADIO DISNEY in 2019, DANIELS was PD/morning host at BEASLEY Country KCYE (102.7 THE COYOTE)/LAS VEGAS, and later held the same duties at internet station COUNTRY AF RADIO. Previous career stops include iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE/FRESNO, CA.

At WQNU she succeeds AARON "GATOR" GLASS, who has departed. GLASS joined the station in 2018, originally for nights, after a stint as APD/MD/afternoon host at W&B BROADCASTING Country WLVK/ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. His previous career stops include time with CAP CITY Country WFKY and WVKY/FRANKFORT, KY and iHEARTMEDIA Country WAMZ/LOUISVILLE. Reach him at gator.glass53@gmail.com.

