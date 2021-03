WALR #2 In Atlanta

NIELSEN AUDIO has reissued the ATLANTA FEBRUARY '21 MONTHLY results TODAY. COX Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) was inadvertently left off yesterday's ratings. WALR leaped 5.1-6.2 6+ and is the No. 2 station in ATLANTA in FEBRUARY '21.

Find the latest ATLANTA 6+ ratings on the NIELSEN AUDIO page here.

