Ace & TJ added to WJSR Mornings

SUMMIT MEDIA's Classic Hits WJSR (AWESOME 100.9)/RICHMOND, VA has added the "Family" syndication option of "ACE & TJ" to mornings. The show will air from 6a to 10a on weekdays.

New SUMMIT MEDIA EVP of Programming, RANDY CHASE, said, "ACE & TJ bring incredible energy and content that is perfect for SUMMITMEDIA RICHMOND."

ACE added, "Anytime we add a new station to ‘The Family,' it's exciting, but this is especially exciting as it's our first station in this format and our first SUMMIT BROADCASTING station. We know this is the beginning of a very successful relationship."

TJ also added, "This is beyond exciting! We’ve been looking a long time for a partnership of this nature and we’re so proud to be part of the SUMMIT Family.”

The ACE & TJ FAMILY added a second syndication option to their show in early March, The new option is "ACE & TJ ANYTIME," which makes available three, four or five hours of content seven days a week - anytime.(NET NEWS 3/2)

For interest in the ACE & TJ show contact THE RADIO BUTTON COO ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212-6522 or ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

