Speaker Submissions Sought

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has opened its call for speakers at the 2021 NAB SHOW, scheduled for OCTOBER 9-13 in LAS VEGAS.

The NAB is looking for submissions from prospective presenters proposing panels and presentations with "fresh ideas and unique perspectives on key trends and technologies driving the future of media and entertainment." The call is also open for proposed Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference technical papers, which, the NAB says, "should relate to pressing issues facing today’s media professionals, including the ongoing transition to IT- and IP-based systems and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as on next-generation systems throughout the media-delivery ecosystem."

Other areas for which the NAB is seeking submissions include "best business practices in a developing content landscape; the intersection of content, marketing and technology behind advertising initiatives; cutting-edge trends in content delivery such as 5G; mobile video; satellite IP and streaming; behind-the-scenes deep dives on topics around cinematography, sound editing, technology implementation, workflow solutions and innovative techniques; and emerging trends shaping the future of content creation" as well as Main Stage sessions.

Submissions are due by APRIL 30th; find out more, including full submission instructions, by clicking here.

