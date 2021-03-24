Ken Benson To Present At Radio Days Asia

KEN BENSON, Co-founder of P1 MEDIA GROUP, which consults radio stations worldwide, will present "How Radio Rose To The Coronavirus Challenge" at this year's virtual RADIO DAYS ASIA. The event will take place MARCH 24-26th. KEN will present THURSDAY at 11:45a (MYT), and WEDNESDAY 8:45p (PT).

The presentation is expected to take delegates on a journey around the world highlighting some of radio’s most creative, innovative and best ideas from the “CORONAVIRUS Radio Ideas” FACEBOOK Group. With 3,000 members representing over 80 countries, the FACEBOOK group shared hundreds of ideas spanning programming, promotion, marketing, sales, social media, podcasting during the pandemic, and was an essential resource to radio during the early lockdowns.

The FACEBOOK group became the place for radio professionals worldwide to share and exchange ideas about how members’ respective stations were navigating the global pandemic. Click here to join The "Global Radio Ideas" FACEBOOK Group.

