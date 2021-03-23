Apple Music Country

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY has added a new show to its programming lineup, and swapped hosts on two others. TY BENTLI will add hosting duties for the weekly FRIDAY show, "Country Caffeine," effective MARCH 26th at 11a (PT). He takes over for BREE WAGNER, who remains APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY's music coordinator. The show is in addition to his MONDAY through THURSDAY "TY BENTLI Show," and will focus on high-energy songs to get listeners energized for their weekend. Personality TIERA will launch new show "Soundcheck Radio," also on FRIDAYS. The show will debut on MARCH 26th at 1p (PT), and focus on boundary pushing Country songs. TIERA also hosts the MONDAY through THURSDAY "The TIERA Show" on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY.

LADY A'S HILLARY SCOTT will take over CHRISSY METZ's post as host of "Country Faith" for its second season. The bi-weekly, two hour radio show will focus on how Country music and faith intertwine. The second season will debut on SUNDAY, MARCH 28th at 8a (PT).

Listen to "Country Caffeine with TY BENTLI" here, "Soundcheck Radio with TIERA" here, and "Country Faith Radio with HILLARY SCOTT" here.

