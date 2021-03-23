Tragedy

The father of CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY-MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE-MONTEREY, CA News Dir. ERIKA MAHONEY was one of the victims of the shootings at a KING SOOPERS supermarket in BOULDER, CO on MONDAY (3/22).

KEVIN MAHONEY, 61, a hotel developer, was among the 10 people shot to death in the rampage; his daughter tweeted, "I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, KEVIN MAHONEY, was killed in the KING SOOPERS shooting in my hometown of BOULDER, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. I am now pregnant. I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter.... I love you forever Dad. You are always with me."

AHMAD AL ALIWI ALISSA of ARVADA, CO has been arrested on ten counts of first degree murder.

